Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $5.66 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.