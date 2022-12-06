Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Old Republic International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

