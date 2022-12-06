Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

