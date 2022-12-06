Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.