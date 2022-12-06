Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,880 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 511,950 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.