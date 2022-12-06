Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

