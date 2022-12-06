Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 16,917 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $8,623,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 825,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 34.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $15,517,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRME opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

