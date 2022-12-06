Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 28,936 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 1.0 %

Exelixis stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.