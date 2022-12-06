Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 351 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $209.24 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

