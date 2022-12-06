Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,744 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

