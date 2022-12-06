Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,017 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Polaris by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:PII opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

