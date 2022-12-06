Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,019 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

