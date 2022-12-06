Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,817 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.8 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

