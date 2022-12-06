Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,690 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.67% of UMH Properties worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,387 shares of company stock worth $52,926. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

