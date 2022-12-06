Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Builders FirstSource worth $69,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

