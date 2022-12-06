Northern Trust Corp Has $60.97 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Stifel Financial worth $60,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

