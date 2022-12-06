Northern Trust Corp Has $61.43 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Woodward worth $61,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.86.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

