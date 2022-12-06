Northern Trust Corp Has $62.07 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,057 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $62,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

