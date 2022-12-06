Northern Trust Corp Has $62.78 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of Hancock Whitney worth $62,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

