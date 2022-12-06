Northern Trust Corp Has $64.60 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $64,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

