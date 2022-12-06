Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,486 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $61,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,658,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

ELAN stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

