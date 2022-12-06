Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,133 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $66,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $112.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

