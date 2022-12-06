Northern Trust Corp Sells 825,275 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $61,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.