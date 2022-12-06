Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

