Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $127.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

