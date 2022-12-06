Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Oceaneering International worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

