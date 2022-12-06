Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

