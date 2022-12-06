Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 307,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 765,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

