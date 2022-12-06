Oppenheimer Comments on DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.6 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $171.08.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 199.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.