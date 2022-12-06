Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv Trading Down 7.2 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,769,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

