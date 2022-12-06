Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $97,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

