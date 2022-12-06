Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.