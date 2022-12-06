Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of Paramount Group worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.15 and a beta of 1.15. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

