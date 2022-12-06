PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,566 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.