PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

