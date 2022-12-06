PFS Investments Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

