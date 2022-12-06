PFS Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $672.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.22, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

