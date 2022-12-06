PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $398,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $268.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

