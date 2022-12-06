PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.12. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

