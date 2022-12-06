Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHR stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

