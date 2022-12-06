Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$58.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.58. The firm has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.