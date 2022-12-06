Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Cormark (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.03.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$91.32 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

