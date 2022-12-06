Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issued By Northland Capmk

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNSS. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

GNSS opened at $2.80 on Monday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

