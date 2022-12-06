Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

INTU opened at $395.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.07. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

