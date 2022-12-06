Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.3 %

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.