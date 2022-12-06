Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered by Analyst

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

