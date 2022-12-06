Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,956,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

