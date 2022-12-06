Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.63. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.43 per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $209.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $752.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.