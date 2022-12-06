Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issued By Capital One Financial

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

