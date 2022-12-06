Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

